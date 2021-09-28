On a recent sit down on the Ellen Show, actress Mila Kunis may have put an unwashed foot in her mouth when asked about how often she bathes her children. The interview took a funny turn when Kunis was asked by Ellen about her comments earlier this year about when they decide to give their kids a bath. Her response was maybe not as well thought out as it could have been,

It's so dumb. We bathe our dogs. Does that make people happy?

Ellen was quick to retort,

You do bathe your dogs more than your children.

The That 70s Show star replied,

Fact, yes.

This has been a controversial subject amongst celebrities and parents during the COVID Pandemic, after she and her husband Ashton Kutcher were interviewed on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast Armchair Expert and the subject of how often to give your kids a bath was brought up. Kunis recalled the conversation,

Then we all started talking that we don't bathe our children very often, and or ourselves. Well, I shower every day, but I don't wash my hair every day. Like, I don't find that to be a necessity. My intent every day is to bathe my children I wake up every day like, 'Today, 'I'm going to shower my kids.' And then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them.

Of course, Ellen had to point out the last part of the comment, which was obviously told in jest. Kunis tried to smooth things over by saying,

There's a body of water that they touch just about every day. Almost every other day. Sometimes it's the pool, sometimes it's a sprinkler. It's COVID. Who showered in COVID? We didn't leave the house. Who cares?

This isn't the first time celebrities have admitted to maybe not being as squeaky clean as they could be. In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, he was quoted as saying,

More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. [I] think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.

Suffice it to say, fans of the actor were not to pleased with his coming clean about being dirty.