Yesterday afternoon, Beck Bennett announced he would be leaving the cast of SNL after a hilarious 8 year run.



The comedian, known for his body-of-a-baby character and Mike Pence impression, was a staple of the cast. While it is sad to see him go, it remains bittersweet. SNL has historically been a breeding ground for some of the most successful stars of tomorrow. (As if SNL was not stardom enough). I'm sure we haven't seen the last of Beck Bennett, but, if we want to feel extra sure, let's look at the top ten most successful SNL Alums of the last ten years.

1.Jason Sudeikis (2013)

Current head coach of the Richmond Football Team and title role of Apple TV's Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, was a 2013 SNL alum. From the time he was a cast member on the show to today, he has established an impressive film career including We're the Millers, The Angry Birds Movie, and Colossal.

2.Fred Armisen (2013)

The absolute KING of accents and impressions, Fred Armisen, left SNL in 2013. From that time he seems to appear in every movie and TV show there is to be found. Just a few of his credits include Big Mouth, Shrill, and Schmigadoon. He also produced, wrote, and acted in his own sketch show Portlandia.

3. Bill Hader (2013)

On SNL he was best known for his character Stefon, but Hader's time off of SNL has been equally historic. He starred in his own television series called Barry and mocumentary series Documentary Now! He has also been seen in films including Trainwreck, Noelle, and so many more.



4.Andy Samberg (2012)

Lonely Island member Andy Samberg left SNL and instantly became a stand alone name of his own right. His chart topping series Brooklyn-Nine-Nine just finished it's final season. Samberg has also been seen in movies including Palm Springs and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

5. Kristen Wiig (2012)

Kristien Wiig's iconic characters such as Target Lady, Dooneese, and Mindy Grayson showed the world how hilarious she was while on SNL. After leaving her career skyrocketed. She has been in several movies and shows including the modern comedic classic, Bridesmaids.

6. Amy Poehler (2008)

After hilarious years of Hillary Clinton and Avril Lavigne impressions, Amy Poehler moved on to star in her own TV show, Parks and Recreation. She has also been in and written several movies including Sisters, Wine Country, Baby Mama, and Moxie. She has been back to host the show twice.

7. Maya Rudolph (2007)

After leaving SNL, Maya Rudolph took flight. She has been in Bridesmaids, Wine Country, The Good Place, Big Mouth, and she even returned to SNL to play Kamala Harris. She actually won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for being on SNL. THIS YEAR. Literally, is there anything cooler?

8. Tina Fey (2006)

Tina Fey, a former head writer and cast member of SNL (because she can literally do anything), has gone on to write and perform in a wide breadth of plays and movies. She starred in her own show 30 Rock. She has also written and appeared in others including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Wine Country, Great News, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Sisters, Baby Mama, and many others. Fey also wrote and produced a Broadway Musical, Mean Girls, based off of her movie Mean Girls. She is one productive individual!



9. Jimmy Fallon (2004)

After leaving the show in 2004, Jimmy Fallon went on to do many great things. He starred in the sports-rom-com classic (yes, that's a thing) Fever Pitch. He has also been the host of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Now instead of Saturday Night, it's all of the nights!

10. Will Ferrell (2002)

The iconic "more cowbell" cast member left the show and moved on to even bigger and better things. In 2003, he starred in what has become a new Christmas classic Elf. He has also appeared in hilarious films including Eurovision, The Lego Movie, Anchorman, MegaMind, and countless others.

This list could go on forever. It does go on forever. I had to make some very difficult cuts just to make sure you would read to the end and not abandon me! All this to say, while it is sad to see cast members we love come and go, they are never really gone. Beck Bennett is in great company. We wish him all the best!