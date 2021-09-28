For this upcoming Record Store Day (RSD) Black Friday 2021, Island Records and UMe has announced an exclusive 40th anniversary limited edition yellow vinyl release for "Gloria," the iconic U2 hit.

"Gloria" is the second single taken from U2's second studio album "October," remaining a staple of the band's set up to this day. Marking its 40th anniversary since its original release as a single in October 1981, the special release includes the original studio version plus three live versions from performances across three different decades.

The 1990s are represented by the Point Depot show U2 did in their home area of northside Dublin in Ireland. Although originally ticketed as December 31, 1989, the show began around midnight on January 1, 1990 with a live radio simulcast broadcast across Europe.

For the B Side, two previously unreleased live recordings of "Gloria" are available. One was recorded at the Fleet Center in Boston during the 2005's Vertigo Tour and the other was recorded at London's O2 Arena during the third night of their run of shows for the iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE tour back in 2015.

The 40th anniversary limited edition yellow vinyl release for "Gloria" will be available exclusively at participating independent record stores on Black Friday, November 26.

About Black Friday Record Store Day

The organizers of Record Store Day, the world's annual celebration of the culture of independent record stores, began RSD Black Friday over a decade ago to help spotlight the industry during the frenzied holiday gift-shopping season - showing that record stores are great places to find gifts. Special releases for the RSD Black Friday are available at participating record stores starting on Black Friday, the day immediately after Thanksgiving, which falls on November 26 this year.

