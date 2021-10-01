In a first for music fans, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige are set to perform on the same stage for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. As titans of hip hop and R&B, these artists have 43 Grammys and 22 No.1 Billboard Hits between them.

As the third Halftime show collaboration between Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation, this event takes place at SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood, CA. The announcement regarding the Halftime show was released Thursday. The 12-minute set is part of the first Super Bowl to take place in LA in over 30 years, marking this as a significant LA homecoming for artists, Dr. Dre, Kendrick, and Snoop Dogg. Last year, The Weeknd headlined Super Bowl LV's Halftime show in Tampa, FL.

According to Deadline, Todd Kaplan, Pepsi Marketing VP said, "Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring the back to LA, where it all began, alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today."

Super Bowl LVI will air on February 13, 2022 on NBC and Telemundo and stream live on Peacock. Catch this moment of cultural and musical history if you can!