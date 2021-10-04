Ex Nascar driver John Wes Townley is dead. His cause of death is quite horrific. According to authorities, a former NASCAR driver was fatally shot Saturday night in Georgia while attacking his ex-wife and another guy with a hatchet.

Police went to a report at a home in Athens' Five Points district and discovered two persons who had been shot. Laura Townley, 30, was critically injured, and her ex-husband, former NASCAR racer John Wes Townley, 31, died later at a hospital.

According to the police incident report, Laura Townley was at the house with Zachary Anderson, 32, after her divorce from John Wes Townley was "finalized this week."

"A preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Townley had arrived at this location and attacked Mr. Anderson and Ms. Townley with a hatchet," the Athens-Clarke County Police Department wrote in an incident report. "Mr. Anderson fired several shots from his gun which struck Mr. Townley and accidentally struck Ms. Townley," police wrote.

ALSO READ: Tom Daley Almost Died: Olympic Gold Diver Details How He Secretly Fought to Live Before Big Event

Fortunately, Laura Townley is expected to survive, police said in a press release. Police sources have revealed to Radar that the bloody aftermath was caught on body-cam footage.

John Wes Townley raced in the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, NASCAR's bottom two national divisions, for eight seasons and 186 starts. His triumph in the Truck Series six years ago Sunday in Las Vegas was his sole national series victory. \

He was driving an automobile owned by his father, Tony Townley, who was a co-founder of Zaxby's, the vehicle's major sponsor.

It's unclear how such a nice relationship ended up in a tragedy. While the nature of Laura and Anderson's connection remains unknown, Townley enthusiastically recounted how he met his future wife on Match.com, only after playing the system and meeting by accident.

"We both entered fake ZIP codes and, long story short, Match paired us up," he said in an interview. The duo began their romance in 2016, where their first date consisted of Mexican food and Laura eerily proceeding with caution. According to Townley, Laura even made sure her friends were nearby in case she did not like him or what not.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Found? Gabby Petito's Fiance Assisted By Parents to Escape To The Bahamas, Twitter Says