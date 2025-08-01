Latina actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba is launching a new romance , and her new beau isn't just any actor: it's Danny Ramírez, the Colombian-Mexican artist who has gone from being an emerging face in Hollywood to becoming one of the most important Latino actors in action films.

Now, after a highly publicized divorce, the creator of the personal care and beauty products brand The Honest Company and star of films such as Spy Kids and Fantastic Four has been seen, first traveling, then dating, and now passionately kissing this actor of Latin roots who grew up in Miami and who, until recently, was best known for his role as "Fanboy" in Top Gun: Maverick .

But who is Danny Ramírez really? How did he get there, and why is he on everyone's lips?

Danny was born on September 17, 1992 , in Chicago , but grew up in Miami , Florida, to a Colombian mother and Mexican father. As a child, he dreamed of being a professional athlete. He played on the soccer and football teams, but an ankle injury sidelined him. That injury forced him to reinvent himself and led him directly into acting.

She studied at NYU Tisch School of the Arts , one of the most prestigious drama schools in the country. From there, she began a career that has grown steadily, without scandal, but with a great deal of talent.

From television to Marvel: a career on the rise

Danny debuted in series such as The Affair , Orange Is the New Black and The Gifted . In 2018, his role in Netflix's On My Block made him popular with young audiences, but it was his participation in Top Gun: Maverick (2022) that catapulted him to another level. He played Lieutenant Mickey "Fanboy" Garcia alongside Tom Cruise, in a film that broke box office records and positioned him as a new face of action cinema.

But his big break was entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe . In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier , he played Joaquín Torres , a young soldier who ends up receiving the shield of the new Captain America.

In the film Captain America: Brave New World , Ramírez officially became the new Falcon , marking a milestone as the first Latino actor to embody a major Marvel superhero. This even preceded Pedro Pascal's portrayal of Mr. Fantastic in the new Fantastic Four film.

The romance with Jessica Alba

The news broke in mid-July 2025: Jessica Alba, 44, was dating an actor 13 years her junior . The paparazzi caught them leaving dinner in Los Angeles, but the images that confirmed everything were those that showed Danny and Jessica kissing in front of her house. He was tenderly holding her face. She was smiling.

Social media exploded. Some celebrated Jessica's reestablishment of her life after her separation from Cash Warren , her husband of 16 years. Others focused on him: who was this handsome young man with the intense gaze who had her smitten?

Sources close to the couple claim that their relationship is recent but intense , and that although they're taking it slow for now, they're both happy and spending time together. They've been seen dining, going out, and spending time with friends. According to People , "Jessica is enjoying this new phase, and Danny makes her laugh."

A heartthrob with superhero energy... and reggaeton

But it hasn't all been Marvel and military movies. Danny has also made a name for himself in the world of Latin entertainment. This year, he starred in Karol G 's music video, titled Papasito , where he appears sensually dancing with the Paisa singer. Social media dubbed him "the new Latin sex symbol."

She also appeared in the music video for Mercedes , the song by Becky G and Óscar Maydon, showing her versatility in front of the camera in completely different contexts.

To become Falcon, Danny underwent rigorous training. According to his own account in interviews, he lost more than 17 pounds and prepared "naturally" to portray a superhero authentically. "Everything was natural," he said, referring to his lack of supplements or steroids.

This level of physical and emotional commitment has caught the attention of directors and producers, who see him as a rising figure who combines charisma, technique, and a strong sense of identity.

In addition to his roles in Marvel and Top Gun , Danny just appeared in the second season of The Last of Us (HBO) playing Manny, a key character in the story. He also appeared in Black Mirror and is developing his own directorial project: a football drama that he will co-produce with David Beckham.

A not-so-secret romance

Jessica Alb, 44, is going through a period of personal transformation. After her divorce, she has spoken openly about wanting to rebuild her life from a more honest place, free from the attachments of the past. With three children and an established career in film and business, the artist is embracing connection, laughter, and new experiences.

And everything indicates that Danny Ramírez, 32, arrived just at that moment. He embodies the energy of the new: he's charismatic, talented, bilingual, connected to his roots, and unafraid to dance in a video with Karol G or kiss a Hollywood star in front of the paparazzi.