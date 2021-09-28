Is Brian Laundrie already found?

Unfortunately, not yet. But there have been a lot of theories about Gabby Petito's fiance's whereabouts.

Since his disappearance in his Florida home, the controversial "person of interest" has fueled a nationwide manhunt for him, with internet detectives also joining in to lend a hand to the FBI.

Even bounty hunters are trying to track Brian Laundrie.

But a week after the search, Brian is still missing so much effort in searching the Carlton Reserve. Authorities have already used about $1 million in the investigation.

With nothing new, people are all over social media pages talking about wild conspiracy theories about where Brian Laundrie could be.

Reports were published days ago that he was spotted in several places in Florida, as well as in Alabama and even in Mexico.

But now, a new theory has surfaced claiming that Gabby Petito's beau got out of the US and could probably be hiding in the Bahamas.

Brian Laundrie Found in the Bahamas?

Though there's no confirmation that Brian Laundrie has been found and is in the Bahamas, many social media investigators are pointing out that getting out of the US is not an impossible journey to make.

In an episode of "In Pursuit with John Walsh," he claims that being in the Bahamas is one of the three possible locations Brian is probably hiding.

The criminal investigator thinks he could be in Mexico, the Bahamas, and even the Appalachian Trail since Brian's last place was familiar territory. The latter went there during Gabby's 22nd birthday.

On Sept. 26, tarot reader Skye Leigh posted a YouTube video insinuating that Brian is in the Bahamas and said he was traveling with an "older female" who claimed to have funded his escape.

Since then, many other internet sleuths believe that Brian is indeed in the Bahamas.

On Twitter, one person is suggesting he escaped the US with the help of his parents.

Another commented how easy it would be to ride a boat from Florida to the Bahamas.

"Someone said as long as he showed his vaccination card he can get on Boat from Florida to go to Bahamas!"

John Walsh also tried to dig deep into how Brian may have gone there and later claimed, "A creditable lead has come in that Brian may be in the Bahamas."

"The Fort Lauderdale to Freeport ferry crossing operates weekly with a scheduled sailing duration from about 2 hrs 30 min."

Still, these are all theories, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Even the authorities are staying mum.

But what other social media users are calling out is that the police should search NOT only the Carlton Reserve but look into the US' nearby foreign countries.

