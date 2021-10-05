Justin Thornton, a famous MMA fighter, has passed away at the age of 38, weeks after his opponent knocked him out in a fight in August.

According to TMZ, Thornton was seriously injured after being KO'ed by Dillon Cleckler during a match requiring them to fight with bare knuckles.

Per the outlet, the MMA fighter's fall was violent as he endured multiple punches in his face before crashing headfirst into the mat. Thornton did not move for a while.

More recently, a video of him re-surfaced online during the last moments before he was tragically knocked out. (watch the video below)

Just read that Justin Thornton died as a result of this KO at BKFC 20 in August. So sad. RIP. pic.twitter.com/EWLjKm8mCT — Christopher Duett (@BethuneTheory) October 4, 2021

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship confirmed his death to MMA Fighting, saying they are very saddened by his passing.

"We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Justin Thornton's Tragic Health Condition Before Death Revealed

Last month, his partner Amber Willard took to the MMA fighter's personal Facebook account to give an update regarding his situation following the fight.

She mentioned that Thornton was paralyzed following the fight, and he was on a ventilator.

"He has a tracheotomy. He is on ivs for infection in his lungs and medication for his spinal cord injury. I bathe him 4 times a week. I feed him when I am able and i give him drinks all the time. He watches his favorite tv shows and movies on my tablet. He makes jokes," Willard wrote.

Although his partner confirmed his actual condition weeks before he died, his cause of death was not released to the public.

No family member has confirmed whether his death is related to the knockout he endured weeks back.

Before his fight, Thorton was a known personality within the mixed martial arts community as he already fought various promotions in the past. He debuted as a pro in 2008 and had a career record of 8-16.

Athletic Commission Who Allowed The Fight To Face a Lawsuit?

Following his death, many fans took online to air out their frustration regarding the incident. One fan alleges that the athletic commission which allowed the fight might face a lawsuit. (read the tweet below)

Whichever athletic commission allowed this fight to happen is likely going to be facing a lawsuit for his death. It least I'm hoping. — 440Richard (@440richardtv) October 4, 2021

However, another supporter chimed in and said the Mississippi Athletic Commission doesn't have enough budget to seek help.

"The Mississippi Athletic Commission. It doesn't have enough of a budget to do much. Promotions like BKBC thrive in the states with weak commissions, the way the early UFC did, when people were still legally pulling hair and punching each other in the d***." One wrote.

At the time of this writing, no sports commission has came forward regarding the alleged lawsuit.