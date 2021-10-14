Have you heard about the investigation surrounding Carole Baskin?

Oh, you mean whether or not she killed her husband and fed him to a tiger?

NOPE! Funnily enough, Carole Baskin is involved in another legal investigation, but this time, she will be the one doing the investigating. On a new Disovery+ docu series titled Carole Baskin Cage Fight, Carole Baskin will investigate the potential maltreatment of Joe Exotic's big cats. According to an exclusive on The Hollywood Reporter, Baskin and Exotic's niece Chealsi will assist Griff Garrison, a retired homicide detective in the investigation.

After Joe Exotic's arrest, his G.W. Zoo was granted to Baskin's organization, Big Cat Rescue. Aside from investigating the Tiger King's treatment of animals, the two part docu-series will show Baskin's side of the story. She and her team will be going to different zoo's, looking into animal maltreatment and working towards solutions.

The big cat activist spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming series saying:

This is a unique opportunity for audiences to come behind the scenes with us for an unfiltered look at how we expose the cub-petting exploiters and roadside zoos we feel are mistreating animals. This is our real-life work within a dangerous world, and viewers will see it comes with our people being threatened, guns pointed at us and the bad guys shooting at our drones.

While her personal affairs were often joked about on the hit show Tiger King, Baskin's organization, Big Cat Rescue, does a lot of great work for the feline community. They do not shy away from the learning curve their organization has been on. On the site, the big cat lady herself wrote:

They claim we hide the activities from our early years that you have read about here, which obviously we do not and we never have. While I am not proud that it took me years of seeing increasing amounts of abuse to reverse the beliefs that I accepted as a novice, I believe the experience from those years has been heavily responsible for the success we have been having. I understand the thinking of the pet trade because I was part of it. I believe we are more credible as a source of objective information specifically because we came from the place in which our opponents remain entrenched.

If you told me a year ago that Carole Baskin would be a prime example of accountability and learning from your mistakes, I...may have believed you. She is one unpredictable lady.

Carole Baskin Cage Fight will premiere on Discovery+ on Saturday November 13th. I know all the cool cats will be watching.