Janet Jackson and fellow R&B star Maxwell are fueling dating rumors after being spotted hand-in-hand during a night out in London.

The music icons turned heads on July 7 as they arrived at the Playhouse Theatre for the 1,500th performance of "Cabaret."

Dressed to impress, 59-year-old Janet wore a crisp white suit with silver accessories, while Maxwell, 52, complemented her look in a sleek black pinstripe suit and gold-rimmed glasses.

Smiling as they entered the venue together, the pair looked closer than ever.

While both stars have shared red carpets before, this outing felt more personal. Sources say their bond has lasted for years, but they have never appeared quite as cozy in public.

Photos showed the duo holding hands and walking side by side, adding fuel to the speculation that their relationship could be more than just friendship.

E! News and other outlets have reached out to their representatives for comments but have yet to receive a response.

Ohkay!! Janet Jackson and Maxwell were pictured holding hands while attending the "Cabaret" 1500th Gala Performance in London.👀

📷: Getty pic.twitter.com/BlLQNW8NCl — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) July 8, 2025

Janet Jackson Holds Hands With Maxwell at London Show

The last time they were seen together was in July 2023, when Maxwell surprised Janet at her "Together Again" tour stop in Brooklyn. They posed for photos at her meet and greet, and fans noted their natural chemistry even then.

Janet has remained private about her romantic life in recent years. She divorced businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2017, shortly after the birth of their son, Eissa.

Before that, she was in long-term relationships with producer Jermaine Dupri, and she was previously married to singer James DeBarge and dancer René Elizondo Jr.

Maxwell, whose real name is Gerald Maxwell Rivera, has never been married. However, he's been linked to several public figures in the past, including Camila Alves, Selita Ebanks, and the late MTV VJ Ananda Lewis, DailyMail said.

Despite the rumors, Janet spoke about being single during a 2023 interview with "The Guardian."

"I'm single, so I pray to God that I might have different lenses on these eyes than I did before," she shared, adding that her close friends would alert her if she was missing a romantic opportunity.