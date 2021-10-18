Turns out Sex and the City should not be the keystone upon which you make all of your life decisions.

(...I may have to rethink a few things...)

The author of the New York Times dating stories column turned book turned hit TV Show, Candace Bushnell, recently sat down with the New York Post and reminded people that the iconic show is just entertainment, not a lifestyle choice.

This comes as she, in her own way, is setting the stage to make her own Sex and the City return. Aside from the SATC reboot coming to HBO, And Just Like That..., she is currently working towards the opening of her one woman show, Is There Still Sex in the City? The show is set to begin previews on November 13th and open on December 7th.

In this show, the woman behind the SATC empire, tells her own story: the story about a woman who, "moved to NYC at 19 with just $20 in her pocket." Through this avenue she is able to tackle the life that lead to the creation of her hit book in a way no one has seen before. It gives her an avenue through which to point out that Sex and the City, "was never merely about the physical act of sex." Rather, Bushnell told the New York Post, "It was about a new woman who comes to New York to make it like a man." That quote alone gives Sex and the City quite the girl-power face lift!

That being said, Bushnell seeks to remind people that Sex and the City is a show not a standard. The author advises people away from using the killer comedy as a guideline for how they should seek to live their own lives. "The reality is, finding a guy is maybe not your best economic choice in the long term. Men can be very dangerous to women in a lot of different ways. We never talk about this, but that's something that women need to think about: You can do a lot less...when you have to rely on a man." She recognized that the show's finale certainly did not serve as a culminating beacon of feminism, "that's TV. That's entertainment. That's why people shouldn't base their lives on a TV show." Okay, so what I'm hearing is I need to stop giving myself midday voiceover narrations. (Maybe that will get people to stop looking at me so strangely.)

Check out Candace Bushnell's one woman show at the Daryl Roth Theater, and keep your eyes out for HBO's SATC reboot And Just Like That... coming this December (double feature anyone?)