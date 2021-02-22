Will Mr. Big be in the sex and the city reboot? Everybody already knows that one major character will not be reprising her role on the "Sex and the City" reboot.

But is there one more key character not joining?

Reports of Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw's beau, emerged that he wouldn't be returning to the reboot.

However, the actor seems to suggest otherwise.

A few Instagram comments were bummed that he wouldn't be returning as Mr. Big, with one fan questioning, "Why, for heaven's sake, are you not playing my beloved Mr. big??"

The actor then slyly responded, "Everything changes - including announcements in the rags."

More and more fans have asked the "Law & Order" star to reconsider his decision, with others even asking Noth not to make the fans disappointed.

But the 66-year-old star seemed to have addressed a Feb. 18 Page Six article claiming that he will not be part of the "Sex and the City" reboot.

"Well, if Page Six says it.. it must be true," Noth commented, along with a winking emoji.

'Sex and the City' Reboot Cast: Is 'Mr. Big' Coming?

Though there is still no confirmation if Chris Noth will be part of the HBO Max revival of the hit 90s show, original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will all be back to play their famous roles.

Each of them is said to be earning at least $1 million for each episode, with the reboot having $10 episodes.

One noticeably absent character on the "Sex and the City" reboot is Kim Cattrall.

She will not be returning to reprise her role as Samantha Jones for personal reasons.

The "Filthy Rich" star has been open about being done with the entire franchise, even calling out her co-star SJP for being "cruel."

'Sex and the City' Reboot Summary

The upcoming reboot will not be named the original series, but it would be "And Just Like That."

The new storyline will still follow the three ladies, Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, navigating their friendship and love life in their 50s.

Though Cattrall will not absent, they are reportedly not looking to replace the fourth character.

They told TMZ last month, "We're not looking to bring in the fourth character. We have NYC as a fourth character."

According to Sarah Jessica Parker in an interview with Vanity Fair, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is going to be addressed on the show.

She revealed, "It will be part of the storyline because that's the city these characters live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear?"

Tune in for more updates on whether or not Mr. Big will be joining the 'Sex and the City' reboot.

