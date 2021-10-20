Dancehall superstar Konshens is back with a brand new single called "She Got It" featuring Rafa Pabön. The single comes one day after announcing November 12,2021, as the official release date of his fifth solo studio album Red Reign.

Konshens has been sharing red-themed teasers of his new music on his official Instagram account.

"She Got It" is available on all streaming platforms and can be found at the following link:: https://ffm.to/shegotit Konshens' album Red Reign is available for pre-order: https://ffm.to/redreign

Konshens' story originates in Kingston, Jamaica. Born Garfield Spence, as a teen he formed the group Sons of Jah (also known as SoJah) with his older brother, Delus, and began releasing music in 2005. He would score the biggest solo hit of his career in 2016 with "Bruk Off Yuh Back." With over 180 million views on YouTube, it's one of the most recognizable dancehall singles of the last decade, and one of the most watched dancehall videos ever.

He is a dancehall reggae artiste who performs four different music genres: Reggae, Dancehall, Pop, and Reggaeton.

He broke onto the music scene in 2005 with hits such as "Winner," "Rasta Impostor," "This Means Money," "Good Girl Gone Bad," "Gal Dem A Talk," "Realest Friend," "Represent," and "Forward."

