The anime world and nostalgic kids everywhere just lost a legend: Chris Aryes, the voice actor best known for playing the villain Frieza in the superpower anime Dragon Ball Z, died this week, losing a long battle with COPD and emphysema.

Aryes is survived by his mother and brother, as well as his girlfriend, Krystal LaPorte, who has also done voice work for the Dragon Ball Z anime. LaPorte announced his passing on Twitter on Tuesday:

In her memorial note, she urged fans and friends to follow the example Aryes set in life: "I know a lot of people will ask 'is there anything I can do?' Please be more like Chris. Please if you learned anything from him, put it in this world. It needs him. Please fill it with love and laughter, always. Fans on Twitter also left heartfelt messages about Aryes in memoriam:

I just woke up to this horrible news. Rest in peace Chris Aryes. You were my favourite voice actor for Frieza. I even imitated your voice. You will be missed. Hope to get your autograph in Otherworld. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/HGc1rlrwoa — Yozora (@AxelFatebreaker) October 20, 2021

Rip (Emperor) Chris Aryes.



"Love and laughter, always"



🤍💜🤍💜🤍💜🤍💜🤍💜🤍 pic.twitter.com/fxsn9Khtbm — 🎃👻 GHOSTLIER Grimace 👻🎃 (@GhostlyGrimace) October 20, 2021

I...I don't wanna RP today...I..I just found out one of my favorite VAs Chris Aryes..passed away....another one of my idols is taken away from us..I...I can't take this..I-I need to take the day off... pic.twitter.com/USANyhpPid — ⭐💖Bulma And Friends 🎮❤️ (In depression..) (@BulmaAnd) October 20, 2021

RIP to Chris Ayers. He was the dub voice of Frieza for well over a decade since DBZ Kai



He had a long lasting battle with COPD. He will be dearly missed and always remembered for his amazing work in the series. pic.twitter.com/0DtO4hXbf7 — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) October 20, 2021

Rest in peace Chris Aryes. Thanks for making my childhood awesome — 5913 --- JayYuchikage (@Josukeplague) October 20, 2021

According to his girlfriend, Aryes passed peacefully on October 18 at the age of 56, surrounded by loved ones who were caring for him right up until the end. He will be fondly remembered by his fans, family, and friends.