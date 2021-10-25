WHAT'S UP WITH THAT?

This Saturday Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis hosted Saturday Night Live. As an alum of the hilarious sketch and variety show, it was an episode that made everyone laugh out loud, featuring characters that you may have seen before in years past. One of the most iconic returns we saw was Jason Sudeikis as a What's Up With That dancer.

In this incredible sketch, the original trio that made it the comedic opus it is remembered as was reunited. Keenan Thompson as the host of the What's Up With That show, Jason Sudeikis as a dancer, and Fred Armisen, by surprise appearance, as a saxophone player. Upon seeing the reunion of the three the crowd, understandably, went crazy.

The crowd, both in studio 8H and sitting at home, was going crazy all night. Ratings for Sudeikis's episode increased from the following week. According to Deadline the show, "drew a 3.7 household live + same day rating in the 41 metered local markets and 1.6 in 18-49 in the 22 markets with local people meters. That was up from last week's show, hosted by Rami Malek with musical guest Young Thug (3.4, 1.3). It tied in 18-49 and was off by a tenth in households from the highest-rated telecast so far this season, the Oct. 9 episode hosted by Kim Kardashian West with musical guest Halsey (3.8, 1.6)." Season 47 is a powerhouse already!

As a big fan of the show, and Jason Sudeikis, this episode stood out among the rest. Sudeikis's background in sketch allowed the show to be the high-energy, laugh out loud, release from real world pressure that is supposed to come from comedy. Every single person on the stage looked like they were having fun, and that feeling is catching. Much like his show Ted Lasso, Sudeikis's SNL episode reminds us that, even when things get dark, there is joy and silliness to be found in the world.

I hope that season 47 continues to follow this light hearted trajectory. I can't wait to see next week's episode with host Kieran Culkin.