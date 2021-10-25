Welcome back to The Enstarz 8: your conversational pop-culture cheat sheet. Happy Monday! A new week begins full of fresh celebrity news, new blockbuster hits, and incredible new TV show stories. I'm here to give you at least enough of that to help you fake your way through a conversation. Here are your Enstarz 8 for today!

1. Ed Sheeran

Oh no! Everyone's favorite singer-songwriter from across the pond, Ed Sheeran, tested positive for Covid-19. He announced that he will be quarentining and following government guidelines. This means that he will be conducting appearances and applicable performances online. Sheeran was set to be the musical guest on this coming Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live, so we will see what happens there. We hope Ed Sheeran makes a speedy recovery!

2. Rachel Boom and Aline Brosh McKenna

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna are working together again! In their new Hulu and ABC Signature show Badass (And Her Sister), Rachel Bloom will be playing twins (yes, both twins) one of which is a spy and one of which is a pushover. Together they will work together in a hilarious new comedy (It is strange to say together when they're both Rachel Bloom). We can't wait to see it!

3. John Cena

John Cena is just about set to star in a new action-comedy movie by the director that brought us Taken, Pierre Morel. The new movie is titled Freelance. While little is known about Freelance at this time, sources have said that the film should start production early in 2022. We hope to see Cena taking the screen in this new film soon.

4. James Michael Tyler

James Michael Tyler, the actor who played the iconic, in-love-with-Rachel barista on Friends tragically passed away at the age of 59. He had been battling cancer for several years. Everyone who knew Tyler loved him. Toni Benson, his manager, wrote to The Hollywood Reporter, "If you met him once you made a friend for life." Our hearts go out to Tyler's friends and families.

5. Anna Kendrick and Janet Hubert

Season 2 of Love Life has officially premiered on HBO, and the Tribeca Fall Preview was last night. The night was full of excitement for all who worked on the project. Here is a heartwarming picture in which Anna Kendrick is fangirling over fellow Love Life cast member and the ORIGINAL Fresh Prince of Bel Air's Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert. These two are sure to make season 2 of this HBO show unforgettable!

6. The Lot

An exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter announced that the upcomming indie thriller movie, The Lot, is set to star Tedra Millan and Michael Reagan. The two excpetional actors will play a newly homeless couple that are consistently harassed by masked people in a parking lot. The film has been described as an "anti-American Dream thriller". We can't wait to see it!

7. Hot Robot

A Deadline exclusive announced that Genevieve Aniello alongside the creators of the hit show Hacks, Lucia Aniello and Paul W Downs, are coming together to create a new show titled Hot Robot. This artificial intelligence comedy will be written by Genevieve Aniello while Lucia Aniello is set to direct the project. It is currently unknown where Hot Robot will be streaming, but it is sure to be a hilarious, cybornetic masterpiece.

8. Primo

The man who brought you The Office, Michael Schur, and the man who writes The Ringer, Shea Serrano, are coming out with a new comedy titled Primo. The show follows the life of a Mexican-American teenager and the typical angsty stresses that surround those high school years. The show will premiere on IMDb TV.

And that's all for The Enstarz 8 today! Check back in tomorrow for even more goings on. (I'm sure something will happen.)