Pixar Animation Studios unveiled the first official look at "Toy Story 5" during a presentation at France's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, revealing a tech-savvy new antagonist that will challenge the beloved toys in ways fans have never seen before.

Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter shared concept art and plot details for the highly anticipated sequel, which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.

The studio's presentation introduced LilyPad, a children's tablet that serves as the film's primary villain. This sleek device represents a modern threat to traditional toys, as it convinces eight-year-old Bonnie Anderson that digital entertainment is more enjoyable than physical playtime. Docter described the central conflict as "toy meets tech," explaining how the job of being there for children becomes exponentially more difficult when toys are replaced by electronics.

The concept art shows familiar characters Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Bullseye looking with disapproval at Bonnie's new tablet, highlighting the tension between old-fashioned play and digital entertainment. Festival attendees also watched the film's opening sequence, which features multiple Buzz Lightyear toys washed ashore on a remote island after falling from a shipping container. The toys work together to build rafts and sail toward the stars while chanting "Rendezvous with Star Command!"

The sequel continues the story following the events of "Toy Story 4," with significant changes in the toy hierarchy. Woody has left for a life of adventure helping lost toys alongside Bo Peep, leaving Sheriff Jessie in charge of Bonnie's room with Buzz serving as her assistant deputy. The familiar cast of characters including Hamm, Rex, Slinky, and Mr. Potato Head maintain their roles in the toy crew.

Voice actors Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack are confirmed to return as Woody, Buzz, and Jessie respectively. The cast also includes Ernie Hudson stepping in as Combat Carl, honoring the late Carl Weathers, along with Tony Hale, Conan O'Brien, and Blake Clark. Conan O'Brien will voice a new character called Smarty Pants, though physical details about this toy remain a secret for now.

The film addresses contemporary concerns about children's relationships with technology and screen time. Bonnie, now eight years old, has shifted her attention from traditional toys to digital devices for entertainment and social interaction. This storyline reflects real-world challenges parents face with children's increased dependence on electronic devices.

Andrew Stanton, known for directing "Finding Nemo," serves as writer and director alongside co-director McKenna Harris. The presentation at Annecy also included announcements for other upcoming Pixar projects, including a new original film titled "Gatto" set for summer 2027. Tim Allen has praised the screenplay, calling it "very, very clever" and stating that the creative team returned "for a good reason."