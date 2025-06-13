Kanye West, now known as Ye Ye, added to his long list of headline-making moments with a surprise appearance at the federal trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

According to Rolling Stone, West was accompanied by Christian "King" Combs, Diddy's youngest son, and spent less than an hour inside the New York City courtroom where Diddy is facing federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

West's name was not on the list of Diddy's family members and those close to him, who have reserved seats in the main courtroom where the trial is being held, because he was presumably directed to a different location and was seen leaving the courtroom, dressed all in white, with a denim outfit.

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, shows up to support Sean "Diddy" Combs at trial in New York. pic.twitter.com/4WcI0IaWxz — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 13, 2025

West is one of the few celebrities who still supports Diddy not only verbally, but also in his music. In his latest song, " Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine," the artist included segments of a recorded phone conversation he had with him from prison.

"This situation is evil... evil, evil. So be careful," Diddy said in the jail call, video of which was obtained by The Shade Room. In the conversation, Combs thanked West for taking on the role of "big brother and father figure" to his son Christian while he was in custody.

Combs described feeling abandoned: "I felt like I was left for dead," he said. "Only one person came to do something."

"I'm Puff Daddy in jail. This is sad... really sad," he added.

The trial against Diddy

The sixth week of the artist's trial was dominated by the scandalous testimony of a witness identified only as Jane Doe.

The woman, introduced as Diddy's partner after Cassie Ventura, recounted under oath how the artist forced her several times to participate in sex and drug parties known as "freak off" and recounted violent and forced episodes.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in September 2024 and could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which also include prostitution.