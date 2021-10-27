The most fun and participatory awards show of the year, E! has officially announced that this year's People's Choice Awards will be held at 9pm on December 7th, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA - not that the location matters to you, because as The People we know we have an even more important role to play in this awards show...namely, the Choice part.

If you're not already intimately familiar with the rulebook for what is possibly the most intense popularity contest ever, here's how it works: If there is someone you want to see win a given category more than ANYTHING ELSE IN THIS WORLD (yes, Kpop stans, we're looking at you), here's what you do.

Vote online at www.votepca.com Vote on Twitter:

"Fans can send a public tweet or retweet and include one category hashtag and one corresponding nominee hashtag. *Votes will be aggregated and counted through our third-party vendor Telescope."

Repeat 25x every day until voting closes on November 17. On November 9th, Turbo Voting day, you get double the allotment of votes per platform, so repeat step 3.

Of course, if you're not feeling entirely rabid about any of the categories this year, you do not have to vote twenty five times per day, or even more than once - this is an awards show that runs on passion as much as it does sheer numbers, so vote how you feel.

There are 40 categories this year, including a new category entitled "The Pop Special of 2021," a pandemic-born category for specials released this year that weren't necessarily a TV show or movie. The nominees in this category include Billie Eilish for The World's A Little Blurry, Demi Lovato for Dancing With The Devil, The Friends Reunion Special, Justin Bieber for Our World, Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry, P!nk for All I Know So Far, and the third annual Savage X Fenty Fashion Show.

The People's Choice Awards will air on December 7th at 9:00pm ET/PT on E! and NBC simultaneously. The Red Carpet coverage will precede the show at 7pm on E! Streamers can watch on FuboTV, Sling, or with Hulu + Live TV.