Hump day is hard. It can be a constant battle to keep your mind engaged in what you're doing - your brain is so bored. "I don't need another cup of coffee, I don't need another cup of coffee..." you tell yourself, knowing each time you say it it becomes farther from the truth. You can hear that stupid siren song from down the block, the smell of overpriced, delicious caffeine seems to drift through the impenetrable 9th floor glass window directly into your mind...

Stop.

What you need (okay, okay, what I need, we both know that paragraph was way too specific) is a good ol' fashioned dopamine boost - an instant kick that combines the perfect measures of humor, nostalgia, and time wasting that gets you back on your feet - or, you know, at least sitting up straight in your desk chair again.

Welcome to Way-Back Wednesday.

Dramatic Reading of a Breakup Letter

Sent from what we (my friends in 10th grade) can only assume was one middle schooler to another, this dramatic reading was EVERYTHING in 2012. I can still recite most of it from memory.

The Most Popular Girls In School

Who would have thought so many people would want to watch some dude play with Barbies? This YouTube miniseries was one of the first bingeable streaming sensations - way before YouTube was something you got paid to do. There have now been five seasons of MPGiS, and a few spin-off series, too.

Olan Rogers - Ghost in the Stalls

This guy has his own TV show now, but it was actually this YouTube channel (and this video specifically) that put his name on the map. If you like this humor, you should definitely check out his animated series Final Space on HBO Max.

My Whole Family - Bo Burnham

SPEAKING of YouTubers who hit it big...remember when Bo Burnham wasn't all hot and depressed and was just a skinny, clever kid playing a piano in his room?

Now he's being thirsted over by women across the internet. Oh, how the turntables.

Did You Ever Have A Dream

Utter nonsense. Fantastic. Me too, kid. Maybe he also needs expensive coffee. (I wonder how he's doing now?)

Scarlet Takes A Tumble

There's nothing like a good old fashioned fail video, and this is one of the most famous ones out there.

Scarlet, you committed big time, I'll say that much. Maybe use a table with wider legs next time. Or. You know. Something other than a table entirely.

When Will You Frickin' Fricks Learn

This has gotta be the Wednesday mood for some of you. Someone reading this right now just had to send a very polite email to a bunch of people who royally messed up - and really, they just want to send this.

Vitas - 7th Element

Just for fun, I'm going to give you no context. You're welcome.

Hope you enjoyed Way-Back Wednesday. That's all for now - see you next week!