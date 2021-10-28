Will Ferrell doesn't have a five year plan, and you don't have to either.

The enormously successful Saturday Night Live alum spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his desire to just do what he wants to do. When describing his 2019 split from his production company with Adam McKay, Ferrell described how, "Adam was like, 'I want to do this, and this, and this'; he wanted growth and a sphere of influence, and I was just like, 'I don't know, that sounds like a lot that I have to keep track of." And you know what? That's okay. In fact, it's great!

There is a continual pressure that suggests everyone needs to be striving to have the most outreach, influence, and power at all times. This has become increasingly pervasive in the height of social media we currently live in. Ferrell, however, resists that pressure. He is a figurehead that shows that we don't have to try to do everything. It's totally good to do exactly what you want to do.

It is that spirit that carried Ferrell into working on his first ever mini-series The Shrink Next Door. The show was an interesting change for the actor. He confessed, "It definitely pushed me beyond my comfort zone...but I'm getting more interested in doing things that scare me to death." The famous actor is a product of the saying Follow the Joy. He shows that by following the things that interest you and not wasting energy on the things you don't really want to do.

This ideology has allowed Ferrell to be incredibly present and unapologetically himself. When he was first cast on Saturday Night Live, a critic deemed him, "the most annoying newcomer" to which Ferrell took with the empowering stance we should all embody. "You have a choice with that stuff: to read it and believe it...or to just laugh at it but also kind of dig in and go, 'Oh, you hate me? You haven't even begun to hate me.' And that's my competitive side, that, 'Oh, just wait, I'm going to go at it even harder." When you are authentically true to yourself, it is far easier to keep the haters from getting you down. Ferrell shows us that you don't need to do everything, you need to do your thing.

The Shrink Next Door will start streaming on Apple TV+ on November 12th. We can't wait to see this very versatile actor take on this challenging role.