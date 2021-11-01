The Viennese Opera Ball hosted their Swing Dinner Dance Gala, "The Golden Age" at a private club in Manhattan. Due to the events of the past year, the gala was scaled down from previous years with limited capacity but was a great return of the extravagant affair. The Viennese Opera Ball is a nonprofit association under Section 501(c)(3) and celebrated under the auspices of the US Austrian Chamber of Commerce. The Gala Chair for the evening was philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, and Denise Rich. Each year, it supports charitable projects that are connected to communities in New York or Vienna. The proceeds of the Swing Dinner Dance benefited the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.

READ ALSO: Kristen Stewart Robert Pattinson Together at MET Gala 2013? Will Likely Walk Red Carpet After Spotted In NYC

The Gala took place with the support of City of Vienna and the Honorary Gala Chair, Governor & Mayor of Vienna The Honorable Michael Ludwig, Consul General of Austria in New York The Honorable Helene Steinhaeusl, and the Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum New York Michael Haider.

Notable attendees included: President of the Viennese Opera Ball Silvia Frieser, event chair and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, Consul General of Austria in New York The Honorable Helene Steinhaeusl, Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum New York Michael Haider, Hubert Heiss, Yoko Nakamura-Haider, Martin Shafiroff, Malan Breton, Scott Stone, Ana Stone, Eve Brookville, Sabine Riglos, Victoria Whipple, Paula Mahoney, Nelli Hantman, Imke Gerdes, Barbara Wennerholm, David Hochberg, Pamela O'Connor, Sonia Nassery Cole, Michele Herbert, Emily Mohr, Cole Rumbough, Sessa Von Richthofen, Richard Johnson.

The black-tie event was a change up to their traditional Opera Ball with the swing dance party theme. The music for the evening was provided by the Misha Piatigorsky Trio, with Misha Piatigorsky on piano, Benny Benack III singing and playing trumpet, Sergei Avanesov on Saxophone, and Singer Kennedy.

There was a silent auction during gala with proceeds also benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. While some items closed for the night so winners can take home their prize, others are still available to bid on until Monday, November 1, 2021. Visit vob2021.givesmart.com to make a bid and for more information.

RELATED ARTICLE: Met Gala Update: Taylor Swift & Tom Hiddleston Had Dance Off!!! [VIDEO]