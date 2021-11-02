As reported yesterday by Deadline, HBO Max has picked up to pilot "Camp Friends" (working title), the half-hour comedy about a core group of four friends whose tight-knit friendship suffers a hit when a newcomer intrudes on their highly anticipated camp counselor training. The move comes six months after news of a summer camp comedy in development at the streaming service surfaced.

The show is written by Lauren Herstik, a screenwriter and reporter whose work has been featured in "LA Weekly" and the "New York Times." Her screenwriting credits include the "Suits" spin-off "Pearson" and the first season of "American Vandal," which earned her a shared Peabody Award and WGA Award nomination. The other key personnel in "Camp Friends" is Adam Goodman of Invisible Narratives and Jax Media, who will be producing the series.

We're looking forward to seeing what this nostalgic trip back to summer camp will hold as the series continues development at HBO Max.