Sometimes you find a YouTube creator that you love and you have to ask yourself, "How did I ever survive without you?" From parody artists to home cooks to social experiments and beyond, YouTube is a haven for unusual formats and shows, and some of them are honestly so awesome or helpful that it's hard to believe they just came from a person with an idea.

These eight YouTube channels are out here killing it every single day - definitely think of checking them out.

Binging With Babish

Binging With Babish is doing the lord's work by making all the foods from TV and movies that we've always wanted to try but never had the recipe - or the willpower - for. Thanks to Babish (real name Andrew Rea), we know how to make the foods from our favorite things if we want to - and if we don't we at least get to see him try them. That includes the truly terrible ones - and what's great about those is, when he think's they're monstrosoties, he tries to think of ways to make them better.

Not only that, but he also has another show that he started called Basics With Babish - because this dude was a film editor by trade and a home-taught cook before this channel got started, and people were begging him for advice. Now he gives it weekly! Thanks, Babby!

Marques Brownlee

Marques Brownlee is doing the lord's work by reviewing every piece of technology you could possibly want to buy, from phones to computers to accessories. He even does cars now! Thanks to Marques, you don't have to hem and haw and worry about whether you'll like the new thing you're getting - he goes over all the details you'd ask a salesperson about, but way more honestly, telling you both what he likes and what he doesn't like. If you know less about the tech you buy than you'd like to, this is the channel for you.

Plus, he also does tech interviews now - a year ago he interviewed the CEO of Apple and asked him questions that commenters left about the phones. Talk about direct input!

Cut

Cut is doing the lord's work by conducting social experiments that reveal more about people - including some of the questions we never want to ask. They do a lot of things; from their Lineup videos where people play guessing games based on first impressions, to their Truth Or Drink videos where they get unlikely pairs (like an adult and their parent, or an employee an a boss, or exes) to play truth or drink.

Also, I can't not mention their sister channel HiHo Kids, where they post videos of adorable little kids trying new foods or answering questions or talking to people. It's the cutest thing ever.

Bad Lip Reading

Bad Lip Reading is doing the lord's work by...well...I can't really explain why dubbing movies with wildly incorrect dialogue is the lord's work, but it is, and you need to watch it. These guys got so famous they even got their own special on Disney Channel: The Mouse let them dub the entirety of High School Musical with absolute nonsense, and it was incredible.

It's not just movies, either - they also do political debates, sports highlights, and music videos.

The TRY Channel

The TRY Channel is doing the lord's work by tasting a bunch of weird stuff we never knew existed so we can decide if we want to - and they do it with comedians with Irish accents, so that's a big plus. Seriously, the rotation of comedic talent they have on standby is stellar, and you really start to get to know them as yoiu watch more videos. (Dermot HATES peanut butter. Hates it.)

They don't just try food, either - they try shots, drinking games, cocktails.......I'm just now realizing these are all alcohol based. (Well, they are Irish. Cheers, fam.)

The Proper People

The Proper People are doing the lord's work by making videos of all those spooky abandoned places you've always wanted to explore so you don't get arrested. Or tetanus. These guys are seriously good at getting into abandoned places like theme parks, mansions, asylums, malls, etc., without getting caught...most of the time. I never thought I'd get to see the inside of the abandoned New Orleans Six Flags, but it feels really eerie and cool now that I have.

Sometimes the shots are too dark to see, but they always narrate what they're looking at - and they also give you tons of interesting insight into the history of the places they go.

Cinema Sins

Cinema Sins is doing the lord's work by being the buddy you can make snarky comments at movies with, even when you don't actually have a buddy around. They don't actually critique movies - they just kind of comment on all of the things they see that they don't like, to hilarious results.

Go ahead, pick a movie on their channel that you love to hatewatch, sit back, and enjoy. You wont' regret it.

The 85 South Comedy Show

The 85 South Comedy Show is doing the lord's work by showcasing Black comedy talent! Every week, Atlanta comedians DC Young Fly, Clayton English, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller have a guest come on to talk about comedy and culture - guests like Roy Wood Jr. of The Daily Show, Dormani, Earth Gang, K Dubb, and more. Seriously, you don't know comedy until you've heard Black comedy.

They also have a podcast version!