Since forming as a band in 1991 and later becoming a solo project for Shinichi Osawa, MONDO GROSSO has been a fixture of the music scene in not only Japan but around the world, effortlessly fusing genres such as acid jazz, R&B, Latin, 2-step, house and pop. A new hits collection, 'MONDO GROSSO OFFICAL BEST', was released on November 3, compiled by Osawa himself to showcase the trajectory of MONDO GROSSO's unique sound.

READ ALSO: Kaz From Tokyo Boyband INTERSECTION Releases Music Video For 'Summer is Over'

Download and streaming links: https://asab.lnk.to/mgofficialbest2021digi

Trailer: https://youtu.be/GZiUHVh2Zgo

Comment from Shinichi Osawa

"Rather than just a collection of old songs, please consider this a new kind of best-of album, with new remixes, updated mixes, edits and remasters that show these songs at their very best."

The album also includes 'Everything Needs Love feat. BoA', which was originally released in 2002, when diva singer BoA was just 15 years old. Now, 19 years later, a new version featuring a brand-new Japanese-language vocal performance from BoA is included on the album, while a video has also been released.

'Everything Needs Love feat. BoA (RE-NEW JP)'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d69btWfh_3o

The gorgeous video, which pays homage to 1980s Japanese animation, was created by Los Angeles-based animation artist Ben Lam and produced by Jordan Freda, who has worked on music videos for Katy Perry as well as commercials for Nike, BMW and Mercedes Benz, and even visual effects for 'The Amazing Spider-Man'.

In these times when even a simple hug is complicated, the new Japanese lyrics on 'Everything Needs Love feat. BoA (RE-NEW JP)' look back on the dancefloors of the past and express a new hope for the future. As the lyrics say, let's look inside ourselves for the loudness we crave!

Release information

'MONDO GROSSO OFFICIAL BEST'

November 3, 2021 release

Download and streaming links: https://asab.lnk.to/mgofficialbest2021digi

Trailer: https://youtu.be/GZiUHVh2Zgo

RELATED ARTICLE: Girls' Generation Topping Japanese Charts; Psy Pledges to Perform Topless for #1 Billboard Spot