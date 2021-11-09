iHeartMedia's Power 105.1, Home of The Breakfast Club and Angie Martinez, New York's Hip Hop and R&B, today announced Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch to the star-studded lineup for its annual live music event, Powerhouse produced by Live Nation. The event will take place on Sunday, November 21 at 6:30p.m. ET at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Power 105.1's on-air personalities DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God of "The Breakfast Club," officially announced the additional performers on-air for Powerhouse which also includes Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, Saweetie, Capella Grey, SpinKing and Friends.

READ ALSO: R&B Group Xscape Hires Vincent Herbert As Their New Manager

Power 105.1's Powerhouse tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase tickets by visiting the Box Office at Prudential Center while supplies last. In addition, fans can listen to win tickets and stay up to date on this year's biggest Hip-Hop and R&B concert on Power1051fm.com. Fans can prepare for Power 105.1's Powerhouse by posting on social media, tagging @PruCenter and using the hashtag #PowerhouseNYC.

Power 105.1's Powerhouse is powered by Rémy Martin, Metro Plus Health, Lincoln Tech, ORS Haircare, TheCut and Personal Touch CDPAP. For up-to-minute information on Power 105.1's Powerhouse, fans can log on to www.power1051fm.com using keyword: POWERHOUSE and listen to Power 105.1 on-air or online via the station's website as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio mobile app, iHeartMedia's all-in-one music streaming and digital radio service.

Power 105.1 is the leading media outlet in the New York market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast station; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service - with 3 billion app downloads and more than 150 million registered users.

RELATED ARTICLE: 'Love & Hip Hop' Season 3 With Joe Budden & Tahiry Premieres Jan. 7 At 8/7C on VH1 (WATCH SUPER TRAILER)