The trailer for Stranger Things 4 has officially come out, and we are UPSIDE-DOWN with excitement! The stylized, 80s set, sci-fi inspired TV show became a mega hit when it first hit Netflix back in 2016. We were all impressed not only by the incredible story, but, more specifically, by the sensational core cast of child actors. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink began acting in the show when most of them were twelve years old.



However, the members of this thriller-style brat pack have gotten a bit older. As we see in the trailer, the core group of investigators is now a group of high schoolers. Eleven seems to be having a tough time in school by herself, without the normal friends she surrounded herself with. Her relationship with Mike seems to be going strong. These are the things we like to see. Alas, the central conceit of Stranger Things tells us that this is not going to last.

Millie Bobby Brown, the young star that plays takes on the starring role of the series, Eleven, has had to deal with her own share of bullies in her time. As a young sensation, she has had to face the onslaught of comments from internet trolls around the world. The young icon does not let it bother her. She told Harper's Bazaar back in 2019:

Internet trolls have never bothered me...I don't want to sit here and say they do, because some people it genuinely does get to and I wouldn't want to lie and say they hurt my feelings when they don't. I honestly actually feel really bad for them because who knows what they're going through.

This alarmingly positive response is something people should carry with them, to fortify them against internet bullying in the real world. In the world of Stranger Things, however, this will not be quite enough. The eerily cheerful music in the trailer gives this upcoming season of Stranger Things a similar tenor to that of season one. Everyone, at the beginning, seems to be in a very normal place and normal town where nothing happens. It threatens the potential of a normal high school experience. The persistence of this music when things get dark is incredibly telling. It suggests that, once again, they will need to present the same sense of normalcy while they set about saving the world.

Stranger Things 4 will be released to Netflix on in the Summer of 2022.