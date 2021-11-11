On November 9, 2021, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM, at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, join author Robin M. Wilson in celebration of her children's book, Mama Got Rhythm, Daddy Got Rhyme, published by Bristow Publishing (Bronx, NY). It will be an evening filled with author conversation, live jazz music, storytelling and an exclusive meet & greet. Jazz Montage: A Conversation with Author Robin M. Wilson joined by Tisha Hammond is sponsored by The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and Access Pass Media. This event is open to the public.

READ ALSO: Prince Charles' Touching Last Conversation With Late Prince Philip Revealed

"I wrote Mama Got Rhythm, Daddy Got Rhyme because I want young people to understand that their music has a history, and that jazz music is still relevant today. If I can offer a young reader a window into the world of jazz music and they can find something of value, that is a great reward," says Wilson.

At the event, Robin will sign copies of her newly re-released children's book. Additionally, she will be joined by bestselling author and storyteller, Tisha Hammond. They will treat their live audience to jazz music and conversation about her book, jazz, and life as a writer and woman.

A native of Inkster, Michigan, Robin Michelle Wilson has loved jazz music from a young age. Now, she is sharing the music with a new generation in her children's book "Mama Got Rhythm, Daddy Got Rhyme," a picture book about a young girl who discovers jazz music after visiting a jazz museum in New York City." I love to write stories that inform, engage, and entertain", says Wilson. Wilson has more than 10 years of experience working in Inkster and surrounding communities on literacy initiatives. Specifically, she has taught English as a second language, as well as trained adults of various cultures to become community leaders, literacy tutors, and responsible citizens.

Wilson's storytelling and speaking colleague Tisha Hammond will moderate the conversation. Hammond, who is a seasoned storyteller and the bestselling author of Daily Devotional for Entrepreneurs, will join Wilson on stage.

"Aim for peak performance because there is room at the top. When you reach your definition of success, enjoy the view and be sure to bring someone else with you. I'm honored that Robin brought me along on her journey", says Hammond.

"Mama Got Rhythm, Daddy Got Rhyme" will be available for sale at the event and after November 9, 2021. Contact info@bristowpublishing.com for orders.

Follow Robin on Instagram @robinwilsonedconsulting and visit her online at www.robinmichellewilson.com.

RELATED ARTICLE: Rose McGowan Visits 'The View' For An Exclusive Conversation