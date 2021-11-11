The pro-choice versus pro-life debate continues to be one of America's most hotly debated issues. Like other issues, it is easy to turn these topics into just that: topics devoid of true human connection. It takes the courage of those willing to be vulnerable to take a stand and share their expereince. In a powerful statement, one of Lucifer's stars Lesley-Ann Brandt shared the difficulties she's had with her preganancy and health and her eventual decision to have an aborition. Brandt shows true, inspiring courage through her openness.

Brandt did not have an easy time with her first pregnancy. She had several nerve problems, many of which came to fruition while she filmed, and went on to have one of the, "hardest types of labor: prodromal labor, where you have all the signs of active labor but with little to no progression." As was written by the star, "Actors don't get paid maternity leave. In fact, in our cotracts, pregnancy is often treated as a disability. As the main breadwinner in our household at the time, I had no choice but to return to work a mere six weeks after my son was born." While Brandt, of course, expresses her joy of having a happy, healthy baby. However, the physical trials the actor endured are unquestionably excruciating.

However, back when she was 32, prior to her difficult pregnancy, the Brandt opened up about having had an abortion. She knew at the time she just wasn't ready. She said it, "gave me choice, autonomy over my own body, and oppertunities in my career." She used her fame and platform to share her voice in the matter. She smartly wrote:

The truth is that banning abortion will not stop abortion, it just makes already vulnerable people's lives more difficult. It stops safe abortion because, rest assured, wealthy people will still have access to abortion services. It is the poor who suffer. It is those people already struggling who will bear the brunt of archaic legislation and fake cries of "pro-life." At the very same time that the Texas anti-abortion bill was passed, legislators in that state made it easier to buy a gun and harder to vote.

Very powerful words. Thank you for sharing, Lesley-Ann.