Calling all fantasy-mystery-reading nerds, The Spiderwick Chronicles is being adapted into a series by Disney+! The magic infused series, written by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, follow the story of Jared, Simon, Mallory, and Helen Grace, as they move into a new, old family home. When they get to this run down house, which has been in the family for years, they begin to discover all of the mystery and magic that it holds. This new dark but whimsical sereis is sure to harken for to all of those looking for the next realm of magic to enter from the comfort of their homes.



This is not the first time that the series has been adapted for the screen. Back in 2008 a film version of the iconic books was created starring Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short, and Seth Rogan. The film was somewhat of a success, ranking 81% on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.5/10 on IMDb. It is remembered fondly by all those who spent the early 2000s hooked on the books. Disney has announced its upcoming project as part of today's Disney+ Day. Disney+ Day is a day marking a significant onslaught of new titles coming to the platform throughout the day. We are sure to be getting even more announcements from the streaming giant throughout the day.

While we do not yet know the release date or cast of this project, we are sure that it will be another mystical, magical phenom. Get ready for the next fairy land hit!