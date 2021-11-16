First he captured (and wrung all the tears out of) our hearts with a quick catch-up video. Now he's back for more - and a lot of it. That's right: Our beloved Steve just got a TikTok.

Steve Burns, now going by the TikTok handle @hiouthereitsmesteve, posted this short clip introducing his new account yesterday, and it already has over 31 million views. The former children's show star said:

"Hi out there, it's me, Steve. I...don't know how to use TikTok. At all. I kinda don't even know what it is - if you could tell me, just like, in the comments or something, 'cause I - thank you."

Helpful friends in the comments quickly jumped in with suggestions and encouragement. User @llbrg suggested: "Just pretend you're doing Blue's Clues for grownups." The official Sonic The Hedgehog account cheekily asked if he needed a "new Blue," and Nickelodeon's TikTok took this opportunity to welcome all the viewers to "stevetok."

So far, it's still unclear what "stevetok" will be, but we know it's probably headed in the direction of more positivity and affirmation for sad millennial adults, like we saw in his viral post from a couple months ago. He recently posted a second video of himself simply nodding and listening intently, set to soft music and captioned "Just giving you the attention we both know you deserve."

So, 90s babies (and everyone else with a soft spot for the green striped shirt era of Blue's Clues) can rejoice, because their old pal Steve looks like he's back and here to stay.