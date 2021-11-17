Aubrey Plaza is Aubrey Plaza: in all of her unique, individual, multi-talented, brilliant, unabashedly herself glory. The highly acomplished actor-comedian-producer has official added author to her ever elongating multi-hyphanated. The star went on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to discuss the release of her new children's book The Legend of the Christmas Witch. When she came out to discuss the show, she appeared behind the curtian in all her glory wearing a blue witches hat, black feathered cape, and bearing a stick that can only be used for spells. It is awesome!



Prior to discussing her book on the show, Plaza talks about her love of Halloween and how she has, for the past couple of years, been doing a "performance art piece" where she dresses as a witch and throws candy at neighborhood children while simultaneously terrifying them. "And they cry. A lot of them cry...it's disturbing." It sounds like the most incredible Halloween. We want to go to Plaza's house, don't you? The inspiration for the book came from this Halloween tradition. "First of all, I get sad after Halloween...I had to hang up my witch hat and broom, and I - and I always get sad. And a couple of years ago I said, 'You know what? I'm not gonna do that this year. I'm gonna carry it through to Christmas.'...And I'm gonna dress up like a witch at Christmas and instead of throwing candy I'm gonna throw presents and see if I can get the same reaction." From there the story was born! In order to promote the book, Plaza has been appearing at multiple interviews in full witch attire. Earlier in November she appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in yet another witch-fit.



Buy your copy of The Legend of the Christmas Witch now and keep that Halloween spirit going for as long as you can!