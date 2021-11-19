Power Book II: Ghost, the hit Starz show, starts airing its season two episodes on November 21st. The show chronicles the lives of many but most closely follows that of its central character Tariq through his complicated misadventures and quest to protect his family. Season one left the character Tariq, played by the incredible Michael Rainey, disliked by many. The hatred drawn from what seemed like the poor decisions of the character left many wondering how any character could be more hated. From there, the line of juxtaposition was readily drawn, comparing Tariq to arguably the most hated character in all of television: Joffrey from Game of Thrones. We were able to sit down with Power Book: Ghost II cast members Larenz Tate and Shane Johnson for their take on this all important question: Who is more hated, Tariq or Joffrey?

As we await the premiere of season 2 of the show, the actors both felt resoundingly confident in their answers. Shane jumped in, stating undoubtedly that Joffrey is the more hated of the two. "Well, put it this way: Joffrey from Game of Thrones never gets- he doesn't get the next chapter. He's done...Whereas for Tariq, he had that playground where he was in the shadow of his father for so long and in the shadow of that life. He was really more the effect of it." Johnson promised that in the coming season there will be growth and change in store for the character. Now, "he's getting to lay the groundwork himself, and become the man that he wants to be." We love a story of redemptive change!

Tate seconded Johsnon, quickly agreeing that Joffrey was more evil by far and Tariq is someone we as an audience have come to understand.

We get a chance to see some redemption as well. So for those who actually hated on Tariq in the original Power series, they are on his side now. He has become a hero, if you will. As opposed to someone you...you just love to hate, and so, there are a lot of people that are behind him, and it's really nice to see that shift and that transition. And I, you know, gotta credit the incredible creator of the show Courtney Kemp for finding a way for the audiences to sort of change their perspective and their feelings towards Tariq and get on his side as the hero.

Kemp, the creator of the Power universe, recently announced that she will be making the switch from Starz to Netflix. Tate, however, assured us that while the power icon may be switching networks, she is still very much a part of the world she created. "Although she's made announcements, her presence is still, you know, felt. She's still in the power universe." Only praises have been sung of Kemp. "It's been amazing to have someone like her," Tate explained, "who's so open. She's always trying to elevate the people that she works with." She has also created an amazing world with a truly POWERful cast.

Power Book II: Ghost premieres on November 21st on Starz.