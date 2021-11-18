"Based on a true f***ing scandal"

The description of the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy rings true through the official trailer which was newly released today. The highly anticipated show follows the true and scandalous story of Pamela Anderson's infamous sex tape with Tommy Lee and the man who released it. The show is being directed by the incredible director, Craig Gillespie who was behind the film I, Tonya, so we are confident that this historical retelling is in good hands. The rock star cast features Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen. After this trailer, we must say, we are absolutely HOOKED.



The cast does a phenomenal job becoming the real life characters they play. James as Pamela Anderson, Stan as Tommy Lee, and Rogen as Rand Gauthier (the man that origianly stole the tape), emulate the salacious reality of the situation with uncanny accuracy. It has even drawn the commendation of the real people.

The real life Tommy Lee commented to ET , "I know Sebastian, he's playing me. From what he's told me, really beautiful story...I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now." Lee went on to express that this public scandal was very trying personal and he looks forward to what the series may uncover. "The story's actually cool, what happened wasn't...people need to know what occurred." This show may prove to be revealing in more ways than one.

Pam & Tommy will premiere on Hulu on February 2nd, 2022.