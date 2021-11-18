It has been told by actors in interviews time and time again that the road to their success and fame is never as seemless as it seams. Such is the case with The Great star Nicholas Hoult. The show's hilariously foul mouthed Emperor of Russia sat down with The Hollywood Reporter, discussing the failures that led him to the sucessful show he finds himiself in today. These ebbs of his career include, but are not limited to, a less than successful Beverly Hills, 90210 audition.

Hoult was not auditioning for Beverly Hills, 90210 entierly green. He had success as the child star of the show About a Boy and teen drama Skins. However, these led him to a strange middle ground in the world of film. He expressed that Skins led him to, "a weird-ish level of fame becasue only people in your age group are watching." This meant that his relative celebrity was not getting him called into many audition rooms. His team was working very hard to get him seen in Hollywood which, yes, led him into the waiting room for the auditions of Beverly Hills, 90210.

The audition went as most bad auditions go: quickly. "I did one reading, and then they were like, 'Great, thanks,'...I was like, 'Should we put it on tape?' and they were like, 'No, I think we're good.'" That is the professional version of a first date that will not be leading up to a second. The world, however, has a plan. Had Hoult booked that role, he likely would have missed the opportunity to, through the web of time, taken his role in the film The Favourite. The 2018 film, written by Tony McNamara, inspired McNamara to bring Hoult on to The Great! We're so glad that Hoult found his way to Russia instead of Beverly Hills.

Season two of The Great premieres on Hulu on the 19th of November.