Netflix has been trying to perfect the art of the holiday baking show for a while, spinning off iterations of some audience favorites like Sugar Rush and Nailed it - but this year, Peacock is throwing their hat into the ring, and they're doing it from scratch, building an entire Christmas baking competition themselves - and the hosts are definitely the piece de resistance.

The network tapped into their catalogue of comedic giants and picked out actors Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph for hosting duties on the new limited series, simply titled Baking It, and their comedic chemistry in the trailer alone is enough to show the kind of laughs that will undoubtedly be present throughout the show.

What is Baking It?

Baking It is a competitive baking show themed specifically around Christmas, in which teams of bakers compete with one another in order to win a $50,000 prize.

It seems, based on the footage from the preview, that the teams will stay constant throughout the show, meaning it will be a long-form elimination-based competition, rather than one where new contestants are chosen for each new episode.

It also seems that they're going with the standard judging method of awarding seperate sets of points for each dish; one for presentation, and one for taste.

So what's the twist?

Yes, savvy watcher, you're right: These baking shows do always have a twist.

In this case, beyond the two hilarious and Very Famous hosts, and the fact that the competition is Christmas-themed, the twist you're expecting comes from the judges' table: A panel of grandmas who, in the words of Maya Rudolph, "judge you because they love you, and they think you can do better."

And these aren't all regular stereotypical grandmas either, as a clip of one in particular makes abundantly clear:

"The grandchildren tell me all the time, 'Oh Grandma, you shouldn't say that,' and I just say, 'Tough sh**.'"

There's also another clip of Samberg sitting at the judges' table losing an argument to another grandma, which we hope happens in every episode - We'll all find out together when Baking It lands on Peacock December 2nd.