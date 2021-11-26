Today, New York sibling band and music collective, Infinity Song has announced the release of their newest project, Infinite Christmas, which features three new songs, "Christmas Baby," "Home For Christmas," and "Beautiful Christmas" blending the band's gentle vocals with smooth and sunny strings for a warm holiday project.

Infinite Christmas is available to stream HERE

Succeeding Detroit's esteemed Boyd's, band members Abraham, Victory, Angel, Israel and "MoMo" grew up in a home where musical and creative expression was fostered and encouraged at a young age, performing in front of audiences since Pre-K. Infinity Song's members are not only singers but also songwriters, arrangers, instrumentalists, and music producers.

Infinite Christmas follows the band's second EP release, Mad Love which debuted its deluxe version just last year, featuring lead single, "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," speaking to the group's faith and quest for longevity and "Mad Love Remix" which features guest collaborators Tobe Nwigwe and Rapsody. The project includes sounds all overlaid with rich, intricate harmonies, warm vocals and additional, surprise collaborations with Jerry Wonda among others.

Since its formation, Infinity's Song has consistently performed around NYC, cultivating a grassroots fanbase through pop up street performances in Central Park and the NYC subway stations. Singing on stages both small and great, the group has toured the U.S., been featured on National Television (NBC's The Today Show and ABC's The View), and frequently collaborates with other musical acts - most recently Kanye West, Jon Batiste, Tori Kelly and more. In the summer of 2015, the group released their first EP and in the fall of 2016 were officially signed to Roc Nation Records by Jay-Z.

Infinite Christmas - Tracklist

1. Christmas Baby

2. Home For Christmas

3. Beautiful Christmas

