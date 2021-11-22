Only a truly huge musical event could merit another episode of ITV's "An Audience With..." series, but the release of Adele's long-awaited album 30 is definitely one of them. Last night An Audience With Adele aired to a crowd packed with celebrity fans, from Bryan Cranston to Dua Lipa, and everyone was impressed with Adele's grace, humor, natural hosting talent, and, of course, her singing.

At one point in the performance, one actor decided that things weren't quite lively enough yet, and took it upon herself to, as they would say at a less formal event, "open up the pit."

Actress Emma Thompson got everyone up and moving during Adele's hit song "Rolling In The Deep" getting up and waving to everyone around her to do the same as they neared the chorus. She almost seemed like a military commander, calling on her troops to do what they all knew was their solemn duty: Dancing and singing along with their entire heart and souls - which, to their credit, they definitely all did.

That's not all Emma Thompson did for Adele last night, though; The performance also included a touching moment where Thompson facilitated a tear-jerking reunion between Adele and one of her old English teachers, one who she cited as a truly inspiring force in her young life.

If you missed this spectacular night of performances, the only way you can watch now is through ITV's website, with ads and a subscription. You can, however, watch the star's recent One Night Only performance on Paramount Plus.