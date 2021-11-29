Don't worry everybody: The crime problem can be solved. All we need is a male doctor. Doctor Who that is.

In case you missed it over on this side of the pond, while we were all busy stuffing our faces with turkey, English Parliament was going about business as usual - if business as usual includes the absolute worst takes you've ever seen in your life. (If it's anything like politics over here, that sounds about right, but we digress.)

In a session denoting International Men's Day, a day that's supposed to be about all the serious issues facing men as a population in this modern day, like impossible body standards or being taught they shouldn't have emotions, Conservative Party MP Nick Fletcher did...this.

Conservative MP Nick Fletcher says Doctor Who being played by a woman has pushed young men into crime. pic.twitter.com/08rFuCtmgS — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 25, 2021

"Everywhere, not least within the cultural sphere, there seems to be a call from a tiny, but very vocal, minority that every male character or good role model must have a female replacement. One only needs to look at the discussion surrounding who should play the next James Bond. And it's not just James Bond. In recent years we have seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker, The Equaliser, all replaced by women, and men are left with the Craigs and Thomas Shelby. Is there any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?"

Fletcher was immediately called out by his fellow MPs, who, rightly wondering what Jodie Whitakker and Cillian Murphy had to do with this, expressed confusion at his comments as the debate continued.

It was ell grounded confusion, too, because if that's true, why was life before TV not littered with murderers? And how come shows like Scream Queens or Pretty Little Liars didn't correlate with a major uptick in US crime? And if they were so influenced by the female Ghostbusters, where is the army of little kind, sweet, Chris Hemsworth himbos?

Fletcher, think through what you said for a moment: Either the men you're talking about are much too old to be imitating something they saw on Peaky Blinders just because they saw Thomas Shelby do it, or they're CHILDREN, and they're TOO YOUNG TO BE WATCHING A SHOW LIKE PEAKY BLINDERS, OH MY GOD.

Just some food for thought.