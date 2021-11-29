Star Wars fans may have gotten an inside look at the making of the upcoming series The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ Day, but today they're finally getting a look into the story itself, as LucasFilm has just released its new TV spot for the series.

The character Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison in a brief cameo at the end of Season 2 of The Mandalorian, first appeared in a 1978 Star Wars themed holiday special, but was such a fan favorite that he reappeared in The Empire Strikes Back, helping Darth Vader capture Han Solo. He's a bounty hunter, and the only unaltered clone of Jango Fett, the most respected bounty hunter in the Star Wars world.

All we know thus far is Boba Fett's mission statement: "Jabba ruled with fear. I intend torule with respect," but given what we know about Jabba the Hutt, that seems like a good start.

The trailer, as well as two new accompanying posters, also confirm another major player: mercenary Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen. Shand was actually first introduced as Zam Wessel, the assassin sent to kill Padme in the Star Wars Extended Universe material back in the day, and though it's now no longer technically canon, that material is what many of the producers of modern Star Wars stories look to for reference when building their shows and movies. She first appeared in an episode of The Mandalorian with her new name, and now it appears she'll be sticking around so fans can get to know her better.

They won't have to wait long, either: The Book of Boba Fett makes the hyperjump onto Disney+ on December 29.