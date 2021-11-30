Carson Daly is OUT, Miley Cyrus is IN - this year, NBC is trying out a brand new vibe for their New Year's Eve party, with two big stars heading it off. Pete Davidson will assist Miley Cyrus in hosting Miley's New Years' Eve Party on NBC this year.

This special directly competes with the ever-famous Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, which is now hosted by Ryan Seacrest. It also replaces the previous iteration, which has aired on the network since 2004. Lorne Michaels, creator of SNL, is behind it. (We'd say this explains Pete Davidson's presence, since Michaels is known to be fond of the guy, but these days his presence anywhere kind of speaks for itself.)

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete." Said Jen Neal, a VP and representative for NBCUniversal.

There have been no performers announced yet, though Cyrus will likely do a set while she is hosting. Last year's performers included AJR, Busta Rhymes, Chloe x Halle, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Sting featuring Shirazee.

The special to ring in 2022 will air live on NBC from Miami, FL on Friday, December 31 from 10:30pm to 12:30am ET, and will also be live-streamed on Peacock.