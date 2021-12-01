Olivia Rodrigo is spotted in a steamy make out session with boyfriend Adam Faze. The two remained unbothered as the paparazzi took photos of the intimate moment. They were making out intensely and groping each other right next to their black Range Rover Sport.

Rodrigo was seen wearing a forest green pants matched with a fitted black crop top while her beau was wearing a black t shirt and some black pants.

This wasn't the first time Olivia and Adam were caught with their phones in their hands. During a date in Los Angeles in July, the couple was photographed clutching each other as they leaned against an Audi. Rodrigo tied her partner to the car at one point before smooching him. Later, as she grinned, Rodrigo adoringly placed her hands on Adam's face and sneaked her hands under his T-shirt. Another photo showed the couple embracing each other affectionately.

The pair was rumored to be dating in July when they were spotted at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California for "Space Jam: A New Legacy" premiere party. The couple confirmed their relationship when paparazzi caught them kissing against an Audi A4 in public.

"The two of them together felt comfortable and newish, and it seemed like he also knew a lot of people there," she shared with the outlet. "It just felt like comfortable, cuddly, new young love." A close source claimed that she seemed really happy with him and are definitely going steady and serious.

Life seems to be going well for Rodrigo as she bagged 7 Grammy nominations. The singer gushed about how thankful she is. She even dedicated a photo of a cake with 'You did it b*tch!' written on it. She was nominated for Record of the year, Album of the year, Song of the year, Best new artist, Best pop vocals album, Best pop solo performance and Best music video.

Rodrigo was formerly linked to Joshua Bassett her co-star in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series', however the lyrics of her song "Drivers License" suggest that their relationship ended when he supposedly replaced her with Sabrina Carpenter.

He allegedly left her for a woman closer to his age, said the 'driver's license' song lyric. Bassett released a statement asking people to stop asking him about Olivia and Sabrina and to focus on the brilliance and art of these women instead. He was recently confirmed to be a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.