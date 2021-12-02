Will Tyra Banks' tenure as host of "Dancing With the Stars" come to an end this season?

According to a source who talked to The Sun, the controversial presenter might leave the show next season.

As the show's ratings continue to fall since last season, management are apparently seeking for an A-list star to replace the former supermodel.

"DWTS" is allegedly not returning to its twice-yearly broadcast next year due to low ratings from the previous season.

According to the tipster, the 47-year-old star and show execs would meet with ABC officials behind closed doors to "plan out" what's in store for the show next year.

Tyra Banks' hosting responsibilities on "Dancing with the Stars" are said to be in jeopardy, according to several members of the production staff.

Senior executives at the BBC Studios in Los Angeles have reportedly been tasked with finding "at least one or ideally two major household names that fascinate fans," with network executives reportedly focused on signing "at least one major star" to rekindle interest in the dancing reality show competition.

Their mission, according to the source, is to "dream big" and "lure an Oscar, Emmy, or Grammy winner, who will create headlines on and off screen."

In terms of the competitors, ABC is concerned that their 2021 contestants didn't help in getting the same number of viewers as they had planned. They even blamed the contestants for the low ratings.

According to another insider, there is "a disconnect" between the reaction on social media to the participants and the size of a TV audience.

"The network sees ratings, not page impressions, as the cornerstone of their business."

"Dancing With the Stars" hasn't been formally renewed as of this writing, although the production team is likely to return for season 31.

Despite the poor numbers, ABC profits handsomely from the show.

READ ALSO: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Custody Battle Will Be Part of Upcoming Documentary?

Social Media Cries for Tyra Banks To Be Removed From 'DWTS'

Long-time and new viewers of "Dancing With the Stars" have expressed their displeasure with Tyra Banks' replacement of hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Sanders.

The former "America's Next Top Model" host was chastised on the 30th season for "shoving" contestant Olivia Jade off the stage after she was eliminated.

Tyra Banks was also chastised for humiliating Suni Lee by racing off the stage after her performance to vomit.

She was also chastised for taking too long to reveal the winner of the competition this season.

Most importantly, many fans dislike her weekly outlandish and over-the-top costumes, believing she is upstaging the candidates.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Has 'Secret Anger' Towards Kanye West After Latest Embarrassment, Body Language Expert Says