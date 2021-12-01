A new documentary will purportedly focus on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's nasty court battle.

According to Woman's Day, there are discussions that the former power couple's custody fight would be interesting to many people and would make a terrific TV program.

Because the relationship of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will also be documented in a documentary, the showrunners of that program are supposedly planning to focus on another unhappy couple.

"This project was really planned a couple of years ago," a source told the site, "but their divorce keeps dragging on and on."

"And the Brangelina split will necessitate a large research team as well, because there is no room for mistake when it comes to children." They'll have to convey the narrative with a lot more tact."

While many people feel this would be a fantastic effort, it has been reported that the documentary may not be made due to Angelina Jolie's involvement.

She is said to believe that the documentary would harm her children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, and that she will do everything she can to prevent the circus act from taking place.

"No one fights harder than Angelina Jolie, and if this has the potential to harm her children, there will be hell to pay," the source continued.

"It might be the first time in years that she and Brad agree on something."

The Documentary on Brangelina Isn't What It Seems

There is no indication that a documentary about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody dispute is in the works as of this writing.

In fact, the former couple may refuse to allow a documentary on them and their children to be created since they clearly want to keep their personal lives private.

They even hired a private judge to hear their case, implying that little is known about what is happening in the courtroom.

The fact that the "Maleficent" star and the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor do not agree on custody of their children is public knowledge.

Angelina Jolie wants complete physical and legal custody of her little children, although Brad has been requesting shared custody for years.

However, a documentary about their failed marriage was produced in 2016, although they had no involvement with it and are not included in it.

