Zachary Levi could not be more excited about the sequel to his 2019 superhero comedy Shazam!.

While talking with Collider, Levi gushed about his feelings on the, as of now, two year off follow up entitled Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In the interview he had this to say about the project,

I will say that I genuinely - and this is not just lip service - I'm really proud of the first one, I think we made a really, really good movie. I think the second one is better. I think that we had more time, we had more budget. We had, essentially, the entire cast returning, and we all knew our characters a little bit more; we could kind of sit into them a little bit more. Henry Gayden, who wrote the first script, wrote the second, and he did a fantastic job doing so. Everything just clicked even a little bit more and a little bit more. And also the kids have grown up a little bit more, so even the sensibilities of them become even slightly more mature which brings it closer to my or other people's adult minds, so there's even more connection there, I think. The action's great, the comedy's great, the relationships are great. The bad guys, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, are fantastic. I'm very proud of it. I want it to come out sooner than June of 2023.

With the same writer and director it is assured that the film will be more of the same and by that we mean a fun and lighthearted story. Something which is sorely needed in this currently grey and depressing DC Universe. All this good news, coupled with the release of the Shazam! spinoff Black Adam, starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, arriving in 2022, fans are definitely in for a great time.