Following the first season of teen spy thriller series "Alex Rider" that was originally released in June 2020, season two is slated to drop this Friday, December 3, 2021 on Amazon Prime's IMDb TV. Based on the popular, eponymous teen series by British author Anthony Horowitz, the TV series promises to bring more action and stylish thrills.

Starring British actor Otto Farrant as the titular Alex Rider, season two sees Alex facing off against tech billionaire Toby Stephens' Damian Cray, whose newest computer game may not be all it seems. According to "Alex Rider" screenwriter Guy Burt, with its focus on gaming and technology, season two presents a significant update with its adaptation of 2003's "Eagle Strike."

In his interview with Spyscape, Burt reveals, "We are acknowledging that the first season would have had a hell of an impact on a teenager. I mean, you don't just walk away from that happy and smiling. But the Alex that we are following through Season Two doesn't remain a traumatized character-he becomes rehabilitated into thinking: There is a problem here, and I need to solve it."

Though based on a best-selling young adult novel, "Alex Rider" season one was notable for its stylish cinematography and gritty, mature tone that was a clear change in direction from 2006's campy "Stormbreaker" movie that starred an up-and-coming Alex Pettyfer. We're excited to continue following Alex's adventures with "Alex Rider" season two!

"Alex Rider" season two drops Friday, December 3, 2021 on Amazon Prime's free IMDb TV streaming service.