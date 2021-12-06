Classic television actor Eddie Mekka has passed away of natural causes, at the age of 69. Mekka was best known for his role as Carmine 'The Big Ragu' Ragusa, both on Happy Days and, later, reprising the role on one of the show's many spin-offs, Laverne And Shirley - starring Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams - in the late 70s through early 80s.

His character was the lively love interest of Shirley, (Williams) who tweeted this about her beloved co-star:

My darling Eddie,

A world-class talent who could do it all. I love you dearly. I'll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories...https://t.co/ZmBFpBxc4m #EddieMekka — Cindy Williams (@Cindy_Williams1) December 2, 2021



Actor Michael McKean, who played one half of the goofy duo Lenny and Squiggy on Laverne And Shirley, also took to twitter to give his long time friend a sweet send off:

A sad goodbye to Eddie Mekka this morning. A genuinely good guy and purveyor of cheer whenever things got cheerless. Value these people. RIP, Eddie. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) December 2, 2021

Throughout the two series, Mekka was able to showcase his talents as an actor, dancer, singer, and gymnast, becoming a fan favorite - especially whenever the high energy "Big Ragu" would dance and sing his way on screen.

Moving on to the stage alongside his television success, Eddie Mekka also brought his skills to productions such as Fiddler On The Roof, Grease, and many summer stock productions, over the course of his career. On the big screen, Eddie had roles in A Leauge Of Their Own (1992) and Dreamgirls (2006).

Mekka, whose birthname was Edward Rudolph Mekjian, was born in Worcester, Massachusetts June 14, 1952 and leaves behind his only daughter, Mia. He will be remembered fondly by all who enjoyed his work as a charismatic ball of energy, and one of the classic faces of television.