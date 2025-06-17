Justin and Hailey Bieber's baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, is having the best life at just under a year old.

During Father's Day weekend, the couple shared a rare look at what life is like with their (almost) one-year-old, who was born in August 2024.

Although the infant's face is concealed in public posts, one detail was too intricate to ignore: a flashy new bracelet that is reportedly priced at $685.

The gold enamel ID bracelet originated from New York-based brand Alison Lou Jewelry, which posted a photo of Jack wearing the piece on Instagram, tagging Hailey and writing, "Start em' young. JBB in our custom enamel ID bracelet."

Tension Over Father's Day Posts

Even though they were spending the holiday together, some eagle-eyed devotees noticed Hailey didn't publicly wish her ex-YouTube sensation husband a "Happy First Father's Day."

Meanwhile, Justin marked the moment with a black-and-white selfie and the caption, "I'm a dad that's not to be f***ed with."

The pair's coded messaging didn't stop there, however, with Hailey, 28, leaving a comment on one of her husband's posts reading," Father's Day sucks a**," a direct callback to Justin's Mother's Day message, which read, "'love u moms but mothers day sucks a**."

The posts added to growing concern among fans who have watched Justin's erratic behavior unfold online in recent weeks.

Conservatorship Is Possible

Hailey could reportedly seek legal intervention to protect him and their young son if the situation worsens.

Legal expert Jamie Wright told The US Sun that a conservatorship may be an option if the pop singer's actions continue to raise red flags. "If Justin Bieber's recent behavior is as troubling as reported... then yes, a conservatorship could be considered," Wright said, citing "erratic social media posts, visible signs of impairment, and statements hinting at isolation and emotional instability."

In California, a conservatorship allows the court to appoint someone to manage an adult's personal, medical, or financial decisions if they're deemed incapable of doing so themselves. Wright noted that conservatorships are rare and controversial, especially "post-Britney," with courts requiring "substantial medical evidence."

For Hailey or Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, to initiate one, they would need to demonstrate that the 31-year-old artist "is incapable of making rational decisions, poses a risk to himself or others, including his infant son, or is unable to manage his financial empire."

"If granted, Justin could lose control over decisions about his health, money, and even parental rights," Wright said, adding that it could also jeopardize future brand deals and touring plans.