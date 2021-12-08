The trolls are out in force, and here to ruin the MCU's highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, due out December 17.

There have been leaks here and there thus far when it comes to this major film, from leaked trailers to would-be crossover surprises (that Disney, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield continue to deny...) to casting-related spoilers that have since been confirmed to be true - but those are nothing compared to this.

A supposed leak of the entire plot of the film, from beginning to end, has surfaced online, coming from a source in China that has posted smaller plot details previously.

This plot leak has been credibility due to the confirmation of Reddit user MyTimeToShineHello, who has previously posted other insider details that have turned out to be true.

I was gonna post it today but someone from China just posted the whole plot on Reddit. — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 6, 2021

Of course, as they are wont to do, the trolls have taken this as an opportunity to ruin a bunch of people's fun by posting major spoilers from the leak on any online forum they can find, from Reddit to YouTube to Twitter.

One innocent MCU fan, DeSean, told Enstarz about how he had the plot of the movie he had been eagerly anticipating spoiled for him:

"Once the plot got out it spread through Twitter and Reddit like wildfire. Now any post dedicated to comics in general has at least two trolls actively trying to spoil the fun for people. One poster put a full scene of the opening, and another posted a list of events in the movie. Once I realized what I was reading I logged out of both sites pretty quickly."

If you don't want to end up like DeSean, you'll have to be very careful to keep your guard up when reading comments online, and perhaps try to avoid any corners of social media you usually check for MCU or comic book content, until you get a chance to see Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We wish you the best of luck in your endeavor to Not See Things.

(Also, by the way, if you're a wild child and you don't care about having the plot spoiled before you see the movie, more power to you. Just don't TALK ABOUT IT YET.)