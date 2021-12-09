Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, had taken to Twitter to begin stoking the flames for The Marvels, the upcoming Marvel film where she will be reprising her role as Carol Danvers. In the post she holds in her hands a bronze necklace with a B and the new Marvels' logo emblazoned on a charm. The film, which is not due out until February 2023, will be a team up movie with characters who you might recognise from Marvel's hit series WandaVision which aired on Disney+ in 2021.

There is not much known about The Marvels other than the return of Monica Rambeau played by Teyonah Parris and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), though it is currently in production by Marvel Studios with director Nia DeCosta of the Candyman reboot taking the helm. Zawe Ashton has also been announced as the film's villain, but that's about all we know at this time.

We will get a full introduction to Ms. Marvel in her spin-off show set to hit Disney+ sometime in 2022 along with two other highly anticipated Marvel series, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Moonknight (Oscar Isaac).

The symbol on the necklace in the Twitter post is a hybrid of the three respective characters' emblems who are set to appear in The Marvels. The film is going to be one of the final parts of the MCU's Phase Four slate of films going forward in the franchise.